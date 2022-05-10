Palestinian weightlifter wins gold at 2022 OWF Junior World Championships

Palestinian weightlifter Hamada Mohammed won a gold medal on Monday at the IWF Junior World Championships

Mohammed won the top prize in the men's 102 kg snatch category after lifting 168 kilograms.

Having lifted 193 kg in the cIean and jerk, the 20-year-old took home the bronze overall with 361 total points.

Uzbek athlete Sharofiddin Amriddinov won the gold with 372 points, while Petros Petrosyan of Armenia got silver with a 363 total.

Mohammed had finished 13th with 310 kg in the men's 96 kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.