Palwasha bags DSO Peshawar Quaid-e-Azam Day Table Tennis title

Palwasha clinched the coveted trophy of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Table Tennis title after defeating Iqlima Khan in the final played at Hayatabad Sports Complex here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Palwasha clinched the coveted trophy of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Table Tennis title after defeating Iqlima Khan in the final played at Hayatabad Sports Complex here on Saturday.

The final of the table tennis was part of the overall Quaid-e-Azam Day Sports Festival organized by District Sports Officer wherein the female and male players took part in badminton, table tennis, gymnastic.

In Futsal, Peshawar Green defeated Peshawar Red and clinched the trophy. Hayatabad Sports Complex won the first position and Peshawar Sports Complex players won the second position in the futsal competition.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (R) Khalid Mehmood was the chief guest on this occasion.

District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Administrator Hayatabad Sports Complex Shah Faisal, players and officials were also present.

In these competitions, Hammad won first position in table tennis boys category, Asim won second position, Palwasha won first position in girls category and Iqlima won second position.

Secretary KP Badminton Association Haji Amjad, Coaches Hayat Ullah, Nadeem Khan, Imran Khan and other important personalities were present.

Addressing the function, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (R) Khalid Mahmood said that development of Pakistan is possible only when we uphold the national flags in sports all over the world.

"We have lack facilities for talented players but the spirit is high enough and today our athletes perform well in various Games at international level," he added.

We would not show weakness for any kind of cooperation in in promoting sports, he said and added that "Sports are a symbol of a healthy society". He appreciated the steps taken by the provincial government for the development and promotion of sports.

"Our children and youth can avoid drugs and other immoral activities while actively in healthy sports activities," Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood said. At the end, he distributed prizes among the winners.