Palyers like Haider Ali asset of nation: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that para athlete Haider Ali made the nation proud by winning gold medal in discus throw event in Tokyo Paralympics.

In a tweet, he said that players like Haider Ali who became the first Pakistani to win a gold medal in paralympics by a throw of 55.26-metre were asset of the nation.

He said flag of Pakistan would fly high with the grace of Allah Almighty.