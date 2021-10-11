UrduPoint.com

Pandemic Pushes Hong Kong Open Golf To 'early 2022'

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 03:59 PM

The historic Hong Kong Open golf was postponed for a second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic with suitable dates for "early 2022" under consideration, organizers said on Monday

The tournament had provisionally been scheduled to take place at Hong Kong Golf Club at the end of November.

The tournament had provisionally been scheduled to take place at Hong Kong Golf Club at the end of November.

"In view of the global pandemic and the travel restrictions associated with it, the organisers of the 62nd Hong Kong Open have made the decision to postpone the tournament until the new year," the Hong Kong Golf Club and Hong Kong Golf Association said in a joint statement.

The organisers added they "remain fully committed to the return of Hong Kong's longest-running professional sporting event as soon as conditions allow".

The past-winners list of the Hong Kong Open reads like a who's who of golf and includes Greg Norman, Tom Watson, Colin Montgomerie, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

