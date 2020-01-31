An unbeaten 50 by Manish Pandey and his key partnerships with Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini lifted India to 165 for eight batting first in the fourth Twenty20 against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :An unbeaten 50 by Manish Pandey and his key partnerships with Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini lifted India to 165 for eight batting first in the fourth Twenty20 against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday.

India, having already wrapped up the five-match series, made three changes for the first dead rubber, and were six for 88 in the 12th over.

Pandey and Thakur arrested the slide in a 43-run stand with Thakur contributing 20.

Navdeep Saini (not out 11), making his first appearance on tour, joined Pandey to put on 22 off the last 13 deliveries.

Pandey top scored with his 50 off 36 deliveries which only included three fours.

Of the other two players making in their first game in New Zealand, opener Sanju Samson was out for eight and Washington Sundar went without scoring.

Spinner Ish Sodhi was the most successful of the New Zealand bowlers with three for 26.