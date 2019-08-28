Panel announced for Pakistan team management’s interview process

The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the roles of Pakistan cricket team’s player support personnel

The panel comprises: Intikhab Alam (former captain and the longest serving Pakistan team manager and coach), Bazid Khan (former international cricketer and one of the most respected commentators), Asad Ali Khan (member, Board of Governors), Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket).

The interviews for the role of head coach and bowling coach will be carried out on Thursday after which the panel will send its recommendations to PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani.

The interviews for the Batting and Strength and Conditioning coaches will be conducted after the position of the Head Coach is filled.

To maintain confidentiality, the PCB will not release the names of the candidates who will appear in the interview process.