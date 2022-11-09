Panthers, Tribal, PPC Spiders get success in LC Media Cricket League-5

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Panthers, Tribal and Spiders have registered victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing LC Media Cricket League Season-5 being players here at Peshawar sports Complex on Wednesday.

Liaison Corporation, Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Department of Archeology are sponsoring the Twenty20 LC Media Cricket League Season-5 wherein three more matches were decided when PPC Panther, Tribes and Spider won their respective matches.

President ANP Japan Naeem Khan was the chief guest along with Peshawar Press Club Praesident M. Riaz, Khyber Union of Journalists former President Senior Journalist Arshad Aziz Malik, Peshawar Press Club Secretary Shehzada Fahad and other personalities were present.

In the first match of the media cricket league Season-5 in Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar, PPC United scored 45 runs for the loss of seven wickets, in which Ashfaq scored 11 runs while Hashim Khan scored 10 runs including a boundary. In response Zakir and Sabir took two wickets each. PPC Panther got the set target at the loss of one wicket when both Israr scored 22 and Zakir scored 13 runs from Panther side and guided the team to victory.

Israr was declared as Man of the Match.

The second match was between PPC Tribes and PPC Azmari, in which Azmri scored 49 runs for the loss of 7 wickets with Salim Raza scoring 14 runs while Sahibzada scored 13 runs, Shahid Afridi and Qari Zia took two wickets each. Kamran, Shah Faisal and Farid got one wicket each. Zeeshan was declared Man of the Match.

In reply, the Tribal team won the match by 10 wickets when Zeeshan scored 30 runs and Shahnawaz scored 6 runs and helped the team to reach the target. In the third match, PPC Spider defeated PPC Shaheen by showing the best performance. Spider won the match by 91 runs. Playing first, Spider scored 145 for the loss of 4 wickets in which Naeem Babar was the prominent batsman with 39 including three towering sixes and as many boundaries, Waqar 28 runs with three sixes, Adnan 24 with two sixes and two boundaries, Wahid Khan 19 with two towering sixes. Mavia, Hussain, Wasil and Ihtesham got one wicket each from Shaheen.

In the end, Awami National Party Japan President Naeem Khan and Senior Photojournalist Shehzad Ahmad distributed medals to the best performing players. Shehzad Mehmood was declared Man of the Match for the Spider team.