UrduPoint.com

Pant's Brilliance Gives India Hope Of Historic Series Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Pant's brilliance gives India hope of historic series win

Rishabh Pant hit a thrilling century as India were bowled out for 198 in their second innings on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Thursday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Rishabh Pant hit a thrilling century as India were bowled out for 198 in their second innings on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Thursday.

Pant's superb innings at least set South Africa what could be a problematic target -- 212 -- given the low scoring nature of the match.

Whoever emerges victorious will also take the series -- they are tied 1-1 -- which for India would be a first in South Africa.

Pant made 100 not out off 139 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes before he ran out of partners when last man Jasprit Bumrah was caught at cover off Marco Jansen.

Tea had been delayed because nine wickets were down and was taken at the fall of the last wicket.

Pant and captain Virat Kohli put on 94 for the fifth wicket after India lost two wickets in the first two overs of the day after resuming on 57 for two.

Kohli was unusually subdued in scoring 29 off 143 balls.

His dismissal, caught at second slip off Lungi Ngidi, started a collapse.

He was quickly followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur, who also fell to Ngidi, before Kagiso Rabada and Jansen wrapped up the tail.

Related Topics

India Century Man South Africa Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant Shardul Thakur

Recent Stories

Finland Registers First COVID-Related Child Death ..

Finland Registers First COVID-Related Child Death - Reports

32 seconds ago
 Turkey Mulls Russia's Proposal to Use 'Sea Launch' ..

Turkey Mulls Russia's Proposal to Use 'Sea Launch' Platform for Space Flights - ..

33 seconds ago
 Rs 258 bln to be incurred on EVMs, Election Commis ..

Rs 258 bln to be incurred on EVMs, Election Commission of Pakistan told

34 seconds ago
 Govt to retain tax exemptions on laptops, solar pa ..

Govt to retain tax exemptions on laptops, solar panels, bread, milk: Shaukat Tar ..

36 seconds ago
 Crackdown against land grabbers; 15 arrested over ..

Crackdown against land grabbers; 15 arrested over illegal construction

37 seconds ago
 All PTI members, parliamentarians endorse PM's pol ..

All PTI members, parliamentarians endorse PM's policies for resolving people's p ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.