Open Menu

Paolini Sinks Rybakina To Reach French Open Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals

Italy's Jasmine Paolini reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Wednesday after dumping out fourth seed Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Italy's Jasmine Paolini reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Wednesday after dumping out fourth seed Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Paolini, seeded 12th, is enjoying the best season of her career at the age of 28 and will play two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the final.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," said Paolini, who had never previously made it past the second round at any Grand Slam until this year.

She had two points for a 5-3 lead on her serve in the second set but had to regroup after former Wimbledon champion Rybakina rallied to take the match to a deciding set.

"It was a really tough match. I was a bit too emotional in the second set.

"I said to myself 'ok, it is good'. She (Rybakina) is a great champion so it can happen. I tried to hit every ball and it worked, I am here."

She had won a total of four matches in 16 Grand Slam appearances before advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

Now she is two wins away in her unlikely quest to emulate compatriot Francesca Schiavone, who won the 2010 French Open.

Paolini's victory also means there are Italian players in the semi-finals of both the men's and women's singles of the same Grand Slam for the first time in the Open era.

Related Topics

Same Lead Italy January Women Australian Open Best Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

4 minutes ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

5 minutes ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

11 minutes ago
 Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 9 ..

Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..

11 minutes ago
 Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten ..

Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini

4 minutes ago
 World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate li ..

World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN

4 minutes ago
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizin ..

IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing

4 minutes ago
 Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief

Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief

23 minutes ago
 Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi ..

Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997

4 minutes ago
 Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals ..

Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead

23 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sess ..

President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions

4 minutes ago
 Justice Athar Minallah issues dissenting note in N ..

Justice Athar Minallah issues dissenting note in NAB law amendments case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports