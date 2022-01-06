Papadakis, Cizeron withdraw from Europeans over Covid-19 fears

Olympic ice dance silver medallists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron have pulled out of next week's European Figure Skating Championships, the French Federation of Ice Sports (FFSG) said on Thursday

The Championships starting on Monday in Estonia was set to be the French duo's final competition before the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which begin on February 4.

"Considering the health situation and the evolution of Covid in the world, and more particularly in Europe, the pair, who train in Montreal, judged it unreasonable to travel and take the risk of contracting Covid-19," the FFSG said.

"Testing positive at this stage would put their preparation and even their participation in the Games in doubt," it added.

The four-time world champions returned with a bang to international competition at the end of last September -- after a 20 month hiatus due to the pandemic -- winning three events.