Paraguay Sack Berizzo After World Cup Qualifier Drubbing

Fri 15th October 2021 | 02:59 PM

Asuncion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Paraguay have sacked their Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo after they were thrashed 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier by Bolivia.

The defeat on Thursday left Paraguay eighth in the CONMEBOL qualification pool for next year's finals in Qatar, with only the first four qualifying automatically.

"In the days to come we will release details of our new coaching team," the Paraguayan football federation said.

Local media reported that Guillermo Barros Schelotto, the former head coach of the Los Angeles Galaxy, and his twin brother Gustavo are favourites to take over.

Berizzo took the reins in February 2019 but only won seven of his 31 matches in charge, losing 11 and drawing 13.

