Paraguayan Judge Orders Ronaldinho To Remain In Prison: Prosecutor

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:23 PM

Paraguayan judge orders Ronaldinho to remain in prison: prosecutor

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will remain in jail in Paraguay after a judge rejected his lawyer's request that he be released on bail or to house arrest, the public prosecutor said on Tuesday

Asuncion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will remain in jail in Paraguay after a judge rejected his lawyer's request that he be released on bail or to house arrest, the public prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old World Cup winner and his brother Roberto were arrested on Friday, accused of being in possession of fake Paraguayan passports.

