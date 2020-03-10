Paraguayan judge orders Ronaldinho to remain in prison: prosecutor

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will remain in jail in Paraguay after a judge rejected his lawyer's request that he be released on bail or to house arrest, the public prosecutor said on Tuesday

The 39-year-old World Cup winner and his brother Roberto were arrested on Friday, accused of being in possession of fake Paraguayan passports.