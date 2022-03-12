UrduPoint.com

Paralympians Fear For Future Of Winter Sports As Climate Change Takes Hold

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Paralympians fear for future of winter sports as climate change takes hold

As Winter Paralympians prepare to return home from Beijing, many fear the effects of climate change in their countries and how a lack of snowfall could inhibit training for the Milano-Cortina Games in 2026

Zhangjiakou, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :As Winter Paralympians prepare to return home from Beijing, many fear the effects of climate change in their countries and how a lack of snowfall could inhibit training for the Milano-Cortina Games in 2026.

When she should have been skiing during Norway's traditional snow season last winter, Birgit Skarstein was still rowing a scull boat on lakes that usually freeze over.

The Paralympian, who rows at summer games and skis at the winter edition, says she is on the frontline of observing the effects of climate change in Norway.

"This year I wasn't able to ski on really good tracks until the end of January," Skarstein told AFP, adding that normally the natural snowfall comes in November.

"I was hunting mountain tops. Over November, December, January I was moving from mountain top to mountain top to find snow and it was only artificial snow.

" With temperatures rising globally, the 33-year-old cautions about the future of snow sports.

"Everybody who loves snow and everybody who loves winter sports should care about climate change," she said.

"We were rowing until New Year's... it was crazy," she says, pointing out that venues for winter-sport training are becoming increasingly scarce.

Both natural snowfall and the amount of water available for artificial snow are diminishing around the world, said Climate Council of Australia research director Dr Martin Rice.

"In fact, of the 21 venues used for the Winter Olympic Games since 1924 and Paralympic Games since 1976, only 10 will have the 'climate suitability' and natural snowfall levels to host an event by 2050," he told AFP.

Related Topics

World Snow Australia Sports Water Norway Beijing January November December Olympics Event From Top

Recent Stories

No-confidence motion: PML-Q still confused

No-confidence motion: PML-Q still confused

12 minutes ago
 Three Fesco employees suspended

Three Fesco employees suspended

4 minutes ago
 Rejected elements gathered to impede development p ..

Rejected elements gathered to impede development process: Farrukh Habib

4 minutes ago
 Two members gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles reco ..

Two members gang busted, 4 stolen motorcycles recovered

4 minutes ago
 NHA starts construction work on Kalash valley's ro ..

NHA starts construction work on Kalash valley's roads

4 minutes ago
 FO demands explanation from India over accidental ..

FO demands explanation from India over accidental missile firing into Pakistan's ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>