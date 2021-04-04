UrduPoint.com
Paralympic Abbottabad Holds Hiking Competitions For Persons With Different Abilities

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Paralympic Abbottabad holds Hiking competitions for Persons with Different Abilities

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Abbottabad Paralympic Association organized hiking competitions for the Persons with Different Abilities from different schools participated enthusiastically.

On the invitation of the Paralympic Abbottabad all the schools for Children with Special Abilities turned up and eagerly participated in the Hiking Competition organized with the aim to involve the Persons with Different Abilities in healthy activities. Rise School, Kingston School, Sam Special education and others participated in which more than 50 Hiking contestants took part.

Mohammad Irfan of Paralympic, Mohammad Saleem Kingston school and female teachers of other institutions were also present. Mohammad Saleem and Mohammad Irfan highlighted these competitions.

Former DG sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tariq Mahmood on his occasion in his address said that Persons with Different Abilities are part of our soul and body and involving them in healthy activities are our moral and religious obligations.

They are fully talented and their talent could be explored and polish through such events should be organized at districts, provincial, national and international levels so that they could ensure due opportunities.

He said the present government is very keen in that and that is why the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Department of Tourism introduced much accessible and friendly buses for the Persons with Different Abilities athlete go from one city to another for participation in healthy activities without facing any hardship.

He said, it is a matchless step taken by the provincial government as a directive of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for Persons with Different Abilities. Tariq Mahmood said that all possible cooperation will be ensured to them so that they should come up at national and international level.

Tariq Mehmood, who is also the founder of introducing the National Games for Persons with Different Abilities some 30-year back from Abbottabad District, said from the last 28 year the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is organizing these Games and last year the same Games was held in provincial capital Peshawar for the first time after 27-year in Abbottabad City.

"I wanted to bring these Games back to Abbottabad and more athletes be invited to these Games from across Pakistan and even from the South Asian Countries," Tariq Mahmood said. Muhammad Saleem, a former Pakistan Air Force Hockey player, and now serving the Paralympic Association of Pakistan, lauded Tariq Mehmood, and the efforts being put in by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak for their love toward athletes.

At the end of the competition, Tariq Mehmood, who is also Chairman Zakat, District Abbottabad, gave away gifts, trophies, certificates and medals to the position holders of the Hiking Competitions. Shoukat Jadoon of Daily Aaj Peshawar and Tahir Munir Awan of NNI were also awarded for their best reporting during the Paralympic events.

