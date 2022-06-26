Paralympic athletes also our assets and heroes: Jahangir Khan

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Legendary squash player and former World Champion Jahangir Khan said that sports has the power to build a better society and the Olympic Moment can bring people and nations from diverse origins, linguistic backgrounds, cultures and faiths together in peace and harmony.

This he said while speaking as a chief guest at a function held in connection with the second phase of World Olympic Day celebrations by Pakistan Olympic Association Environment Commission (POAEC), said a press release here on Sunday.

The objective of the Olympic Day celebrations is to spread the message to seeking togetherness, highlighting the power that sport has to build a better world, by uniting people under one roof in sports activities.

As part of this, people are encouraged to move together for peace through a range of local and international activities.

Jahangir Khan said that tree plantation was very much part of the Olympics and UN Charters and the objective was to spread the message of the importance of greenery and plants for the world environment from the platform of sports grounds.

Jahangir Khan said that for regaining past glory in squash, we will have to provide training on modern lines to our players at grass root level to produce world class champions.

He also lauded the efforts of POAEC Chairman Lt Col (retd) Waseem Janjua and Member Tehmina Asif for inviting special athletes to Olympic Day celebrations, saying that they were also an importance segment of the society.

They are very much talented and God-gifted which can be gauged from their superb show at international event where they have grabbed various medals and laurels for the country to make us proud at international events.

Member Environment Commission Tehmina Asif observed that our objective to provide equal sports opportunities to para athletes and the purpose of their participation in today's programme was to also highlight their role in sports.

She announced that soon a programme will be held for these special athletes to acknowledge and encourage them in their endeavors in sports.

Later, the squash legend distributed gifts hampers among special athletes and took selfies with them which produced smiles on the faces of the special persons, who enjoyed the company of Squash legend.