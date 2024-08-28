Paralympic Games 2024 to kick off in Paris today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Paralympics event will spotlight includes cycling, taekwondo, swimming and table tennis athletics and others.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) Paralympic Games 2024 will officially kick off in Paris, France today with a vibrant and spectacular opening ceremony.

Paralympics event will spotlight includes cycling, taekwondo, swimming and table tennis athletics and others.

The Paralympic Games, which are held every four years, are a premier international sporting event for athletes with physical disabilities.

In a separate development, Pakistan’s Emaan Khan won a gold medal in the Mixed Martial Arts Asian Championship held in Lahore.

In a thrilling final, Emaan beat Kazakhstan’s Dinara Ayapova in the senior women’s flyweight 56.7 kg category.

Earlier, Bano Butt of Pakistan also secured the gold medal in the women’s category at the same event.