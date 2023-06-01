PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Colorful Paralympic Games under the aegis of District Sports Officer and District Administration Peshawar got underway here at the historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium with more than 260 Children, both male and female athletes with different abilities turned up.

The Children with different abilities are taking part in 12 different Games from nine institutions working in Peshawar that are related to the Children With Different Abilities including Special education Complex Intellectual Challenged Children, Hayatabad, Govt of KP Special Education Complex (IPCC), Govt Girls Institute for Children hearing speech Yakatoot, Peshawar, Govt Institute for Visually Impaired Children Boys, Center for Intellectually and Physically Challenged Children Pajagai, Special Education Complex (CHSI), Govt Institute for Challenged Children with hearing and speech impairment, Govt Education Complex-Phase-5, Peshawar.

The festival was a colorful event at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar. It started with the special guest Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair Khan formally cutting the ribbon. On this occasion, he was accompanied by Secretary Sports Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, DG Sports Captain (retd) Khalid Mahmood, Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Sports Azizullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim, Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khan, International Cricketer Muhammad Haris, District Youth Officer Sajid Afridi and District Sports Officer Peshawar Miss Gul Rukh and other important personalities were present in the sports festival.

More than 250 children from different Educational Institutions working for Children with Different Abilities are participating in 12 different Games like Football, Standing cricket, Wheelchair Cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Race, Ludo, Tug of War, Sack Race.

Speaking on this occasion, Peshawar Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Khan said that the purpose of this event is to encourage these children and to convey the message that these children are not less than anyone else. There is enough talent in these children, he said, adding, "The children get encouragement that they are not disabled and they are also an important part of this society. He said that these children also have the right to the state and various activities will be started for the welfare of these children while such events would also be organized on a regular basis.

The event will be held continuously in the future. During the opening ceremony, these children also performed a beautiful March Past with national athlete Faiza Shakir leading all nine contingents. Earlier, the ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by class 7th student Uzair, followed by Naat present by class 9th student Ali Rehman and some of the melodious national songs sung by Nouman, and Yasir.

In the Tug-of-War matches played on the opening day, the children of the Government school for the Blind Nishtarabad Peshawar defeated the team of Special Education Complex, while the female Tug-of-War competitions, Yaka Tut defeated Pajagai. Shoaib was declared the best player of the Games who scored 57 individual scores including five sixes and five boundaries besides taking three wickets.