Paralympic Games: DG Sports Board Punjab gives air ticket and funds to para-athlete

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Para-athlete Naeem Masih called on Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi at National Hockey Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and other officials were also present.

The DG SBP gave away air ticket, amount for expenditures and necessary sports gear to para-athlete Naeem Masih for his participation in the Islamic Paralympic Games 2022, scheduled to be held in Turkey this month.

He said that Naeem had the potential to perform well and we are quite upbeat that he would earn respect for the country at the Paralympic Games. "The Punjab Sports Department has also made all possible arrangements for his training for the grand event of Islamic Paralympic Games," he added.