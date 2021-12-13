Paris 2024 opening ceremony to be held on River Seine

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, 2024, will take part on the River Seine, organisers announced on Monday, breaking the long-held Summer Games tradition of a stadium procession of athletes and officials

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, 2024, will take part on the River Seine, organisers announced on Monday, breaking the long-held Summer Games tradition of a stadium procession of athletes and officials.

More than 160 boats filled with athletes and officials from more than 200 countries will sail almost 6km (4 miles) between the Pont d'Austerlitz and Pont d'Iena bridges in central Paris, with the closing ceremony scheduled to be held at the Trocadero, an expanse of gardens and fountains which overlooks the Eiffel Tower.