Italy's Dominik Paris stormed to victory in the first men's alpine World Cup downhill race in Bormio on Friday, winning for a third consecutive year on the notoriously icy 'Stelvio' piste

Bormio, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Italy's Dominik Paris stormed to victory in the first men's alpine World Cup downhill race in Bormio on Friday, winning for a third consecutive year on the notoriously icy 'Stelvio' piste.

Paris set a blistering 1min 49.56sec in the Italian Alps to finish 0.39sec ahead of Switzerland's Beat Feuz with Austria's Matthias Mayer third at 0.42sec.

"I risked enough today. At Carcentina I lost a bit of speed but I saved myself," said the 30-year-old.

"I like it when the snow is hard, I enjoy it." The Carcentina diagonal is one of the most spectacular and difficult parts of the technically challenging Stelvio, which covers 3250 metres with a drop of 1,010 metres.

The race replaced the event cancelled in Val Gardena last week because of heavy snowfall, with a second downhill scheduled for Saturday.

Paris claimed his first World Cup win this season and 17th of his career, of which 13 are in the downhill, for a total of 35 podium finishes since his debut in 2008.

It was also his third consecutive downhill win in Bormio. He has won five times in Bormio, also winning the downhill in 2012 and the Super-G last season.

Paris moves up to second in both the overall World Cup and downhill standings.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen holds the overall World Cup lead with 379 points, with Paris jumping six places to second on 349.

Feuz, competing with a broken finger picked up in the Super-G in Val Gardena, holds his downhill lead after his third podium in as many races.

The Swiss has 240 points with Paris on 204 and Germany's Thomas Dressen third on 141, after finishing in ninth position.

There will be a a second downhill on Saturday followed by Sunday's combined, a Super-G and slalom.