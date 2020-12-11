UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Court Rules Deschamps' Defamation Case Against Cantona Void

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:26 PM

Paris court rules Deschamps' defamation case against Cantona void

The defamation case brought by France coach Didier Deschamps against Manchester United legend Eric Cantona was declared void Friday for procedural reasons

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The defamation case brought by France coach Didier Deschamps against Manchester United legend Eric Cantona was declared void Friday for procedural reasons.

Deschamps brought the case against Cantona after the latter accused his former international teammate of racial discrimination in his choice of players for the 2016 European championships.

Cantona claimed Deschamps had snubbed Karim Benzema and Hatem Ben Arfa because of their "north African origins".

The court said Friday that the way the complaint was drafted had not clearly defined the case for defamation. Deschamps has 10 days to lodge an appeal.

Cantona's lawyer, who has in the past defended his client's "freedom of expresion", was quick to hail "this victory", saying "justice had been done".

Cantona's comments caused uproar before the European championships held in France, where the hosts eventually lost in the final to Portugal.

"One thing is for sure - Benzema and Ben Arfa are two of the best players in France and will not play the European Championships.

And for sure, Benzema and Ben Arfa, their origins are north African. So, the debate is open," Cantona told British daily The Guardian in May 2016.

Cantona, who won 45 caps for France between 1987 and 1995, has in the past been highly critical of his former teammate Deschamps, who in 1996 he branded a "vulgar water carrier".

The former Marseille and Leeds United striker retired in 1997 before taking up a career in cinema. In 2007 he married Franco-Algerian actress Rachida Brakni.

The exclusion of Benzema, of Algerian descent, followed his implication in an alleged attempt by one of his friends to blackmail international teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape.

Ben Arfa, of Tunisian origins, had been hopeful of making the squad after relaunching his career at Nice but instead had to settle for a place on Deschamps's standby list of eight players.

Related Topics

Water France Married Nice Marseille Hail Leeds Portugal Manchester United May 2016 Best Coach Court

Recent Stories

Woman body found in Faisalabad

16 seconds ago

8 KP public sector universities get VCs

18 seconds ago

India Pursues Independent Foreign Policy Based on ..

20 seconds ago

Russia's anti-doping body forms new supervisory bo ..

5 minutes ago

Brexit deal 'still possible': German, Irish minist ..

5 minutes ago

Razak assures to examine for resolving PEFMA issue ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.