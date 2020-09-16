UrduPoint.com
Paris Court Sends Ex-IAAF Chief Diack To Prison For Corruption In Russia Doping Scandal

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:35 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) A court in Paris found Lamine Diack, a former head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF, now known as World Athletics), guilty of concealing positive doping tests of Russian athletes, and handed the 87-year-old a four-year sentence, two years of which are suspended, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The ex-IAAF chief was in particular convicted of active and a passive corruption, and abuse of trust.

Apart from that, the court imposed a fine of 500,000 Euros ($592,497) on Diack.

