Paris Court Sends Ex-IAAF Chief Diack to Prison for Corruption in Russia Doping Scandal

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) A court in Paris found Lamine Diack, a former head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF, now known as World Athletics), guilty of concealing positive doping tests of Russian athletes, and handed the 87-year-old a four-year sentence, two years of which are suspended, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The ex-IAAF chief was in particular convicted of active and a passive corruption, and abuse of trust.

Apart from that, the court imposed a fine of 500,000 Euros ($592,497) on Diack.