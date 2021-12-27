UrduPoint.com

Paris FC And Lyon Thrown Out Of French Cup For Fan Violence

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:44 PM

Paris FC and Lyon were both thrown out of the French Cup on Monday for the hooliganism that forced their December 17 tie to be called off at half-time

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Paris FC and Lyon were both thrown out of the French Cup on Monday for the hooliganism that forced their December 17 tie to be called off at half-time.

The teams were all square at 1-1 in Paris when fans spilled onto the pitch following incidents in the stands.

Rather than try to finish the match, the disciplinary commission of the French Football Federation decided to expel both teams.

They also fined second-division Paris FC 10,000 Euros (11,320 Dollars) and Lyon, who have already had a point deducted in Ligue 1 for fan misbehaviour this season, 52,000 euros.

