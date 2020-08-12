UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Marathon Athletic Race Canceled As COVID-19 Related Travel Restrictions Persist

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Paris Marathon Athletic Race Canceled as COVID-19 Related Travel Restrictions Persist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Paris Marathon organizers announced on Wednesday the cancellation of an annual race in the French capital which had been repeatedly rescheduled due to travel restrictions imposed worldwide in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paris International Marathon was planned to take place in April, but as the COVID-19 related lockdown was introduced in France in mid-March, the race organizers moved it to October and then to November 14-15. However, many participants of the race would not be able to run the race at that date as France has kept borders with countries shut due to renewed circulation of the pandemic in some parts of the world.

"After having tried everything to maintain the event, we, alongside the Ville de Paris, feel obliged to cancel the 2020 edition of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris and the Paris Breakfast Run," the organizers said in a statement.

They added that everyone who was registered for the 2020 race edition, would automatically be moved to the next year race runners list. Meanwhile, the organizers will concentrate on the 2021 Paris Marathon, the statement said.

Related Topics

World France Marathon Paris April October November 2020 Event Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

7 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

7 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

7 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

7 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.