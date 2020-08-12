Paris Marathon Athletic Race Canceled as COVID-19 Related Travel Restrictions Persist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Paris Marathon organizers announced on Wednesday the cancellation of an annual race in the French capital which had been repeatedly rescheduled due to travel restrictions imposed worldwide in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paris International Marathon was planned to take place in April, but as the COVID-19 related lockdown was introduced in France in mid-March, the race organizers moved it to October and then to November 14-15. However, many participants of the race would not be able to run the race at that date as France has kept borders with countries shut due to renewed circulation of the pandemic in some parts of the world.

"After having tried everything to maintain the event, we, alongside the Ville de Paris, feel obliged to cancel the 2020 edition of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris and the Paris Breakfast Run," the organizers said in a statement.

They added that everyone who was registered for the 2020 race edition, would automatically be moved to the next year race runners list. Meanwhile, the organizers will concentrate on the 2021 Paris Marathon, the statement said.