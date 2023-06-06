Paris Mayor Says City Ready to Host 2024 Summer Olympics

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Tuesday that the city had managed to spend its budget wisely and is now ready to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"Yes, a year ahead of the (Olympic) games, which is uncommon ... we are ready. We squeezed into the budget and managed to do it on time," she said on air on the France Inter broadcaster.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26-August 11, 2024.