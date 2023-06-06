UrduPoint.com

Paris Mayor Says City Ready To Host 2024 Summer Olympics

Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Paris Mayor Says City Ready to Host 2024 Summer Olympics

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Tuesday that the city had managed to spend its budget wisely and is now ready to host the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"Yes, a year ahead of the (Olympic) games, which is uncommon ... we are ready. We squeezed into the budget and managed to do it on time," she said on air on the France Inter broadcaster.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26-August 11, 2024.

Related Topics

Budget France Paris July Olympics From

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announce ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces new standards for non-member ..

36 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf an ..

Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinar ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinary session of SCC

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to SMA

1 hour ago
 MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption ..

MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption, sustainable practices

2 hours ago
 Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad ..

Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad’s Pilot Challenge Undefined

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.