Paris-Nice cycling race cut short over virus spread

The Paris-Nice cycling race has been cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Sunday's final leg scrapped, organizers said on Friday

Sorgues, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Paris-Nice cycling race has been cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Sunday's final leg scrapped, organizers said on Friday.

The race will be decided after Saturday's mountain stage with a summit finish at La Colmiane in the Alpes-Maritimes region.

"It is a logical decision given the large crowds who would be expected at the final stage," said race director Christian Prudhomme.

The Bahrain team competing in the race announced earlier on Friday they were pulling out because of health concerns for their riders.

Security measures had been stepped up for the event in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, including keeping the public at a distance from riders during stage arrivals and departures.