Paris Not Planning To Join US-Led Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics - Education Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:11 PM

France is not planning to join the US-led boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday

"With regard to China, we condemned the persecution of minorities such as the Uighurs, human rights violations, we expressed concern about the Chinese tennis player .

.. Here our position is clear. But boycotting the Olympics is a completely different story. sports should not be confused with politics. Therefore, France is not going to join it," Blanquer told the BFM tv.

