Paris Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics - Education Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) France is not planning to join the US-led boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday.

"With regard to China, we condemned the persecution of minorities such as the Uighurs, human rights violations, we expressed concern about the Chinese tennis player .

.. Here our position is clear. But boycotting the Olympics is a completely different story. sports should not be confused with politics. Therefore, France is not going to join it," Blanquer told the BFM tv.