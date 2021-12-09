- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Paris Not Planning to Join US-Led Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics - Education Minister
Paris Not Planning To Join US-Led Boycott Of Beijing Winter Olympics - Education Minister
Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:11 PM
France is not planning to join the US-led boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) France is not planning to join the US-led boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Thursday.
"With regard to China, we condemned the persecution of minorities such as the Uighurs, human rights violations, we expressed concern about the Chinese tennis player .
.. Here our position is clear. But boycotting the Olympics is a completely different story. sports should not be confused with politics. Therefore, France is not going to join it," Blanquer told the BFM tv.