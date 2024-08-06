Paris Olympics 2024: Arshad Nadeem Reach Javelin Final
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:29 PM
The javelin throw final is scheduled for Thursday, August 8, at 11:25 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST)
PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) Pakistan's javelin thrower on Tuesday reached finals at the Paris Olympics after delivering a season-best throw of 86.59 meters in Group B at Stade de France.
World champion Neeraj Chopra from India also reached final with a standout throw of 89.34 meters. He made his best performance of the season.
Grenada’s Anderson Peters also qualified for the finals with a first-attempt throw of 86.59 meters.
Four athletes from the Group A qualification round have also moved on to the final, which will take place on Thursday night.
To reach this stage, competitors needed to achieve a minimum throw of 84 meters.
Arshad Nadeem, who is Pakistan’s sole contender in the javelin event, previously earned a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He also made history by winning a gold medal, becoming the first Pakistani to do so since 1962.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan's last Olympic medal was in field hockey at the 1992 Barcelona Games, where the team won bronze.
