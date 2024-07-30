Paris Olympics Medals Table
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 30, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Paris Olympics medals table after Monday's events
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Paris Olympics medals table after Monday's events:
Gold Silver Bronze Total
Japan 6 2 4 12
France 5 8 3 16
China 5 5 2 12
Australia 5 4 0 9
South Korea 5 3 1 9
United States 3 8 9 20
Britain 2 5 3 10
Italy 2 3 3 8
Canada 2 1 2 5
Hong Kong 2 0 1 3
Germany 2 0 0 2
South Africa 1 0 2 3
Kazakhstan 1 0 2 3
Belgium 1 0 1 2
Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1
Uzbekistan 1 0 0 1
Romania 1 0 0 1
Brazil 0 1 2 3
Sweden 0 1 2 3
Fiji 0 1 0 1
Kosovo 0 1 0 1
Mongolia 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 1 0 1
Tunisia 0 1 0 1
Moldova 0 0 2 2
Croatia 0 0 1 1
Egypt 0 0 1 1
Spain 0 0 1 1
Hungary 0 0 1 1
India 0 0 1 1
Ireland 0 0 1 1
Mexico 0 0 1 1
Slovakia 0 0 1 1
Switzerland 0 0 1 1
Turkey 0 0 1 1
Ukraine 0 0 1 1
