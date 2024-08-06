Open Menu

Paris Olympics: PM Congratulates Arshad Nadeem On Qualifying For Javelin Throw Final

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:08 PM

Paris Olympics: PM congratulates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for javelin throw final

PM Shehbaz says Arshad Nadeem has won hearts of the entire nation with his outstanding performance and hard work

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for javelin throw final of the ongoing Paris Olympics.

PM Shehbaz said Arshad Nadeem has won hearts of the entire nation with his outstanding performance and hard work.

Shehbaz Sharif also prayed and expressed good wishes for the success of Arshad Nadeem in Olympics 2024.

Commending Arshad Nadeem' services for the promotion of javelin throw in the country, he said Pakistan has immense talent that needs to be developed further.

The Prime Minister said the government will continue encouraging athletes participating in international level competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Paris Olympics Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

42 minutes ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

10 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

11 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

11 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports