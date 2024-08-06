Paris Olympics: PM congratulates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for javelin throw final

(@Abdulla99267510)

PM Shehbaz says Arshad Nadeem has won hearts of the entire nation with his outstanding performance and hard work

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for javelin throw final of the ongoing Paris Olympics.

PM Shehbaz said Arshad Nadeem has won hearts of the entire nation with his outstanding performance and hard work.

Shehbaz Sharif also prayed and expressed good wishes for the success of Arshad Nadeem in Olympics 2024.

Commending Arshad Nadeem' services for the promotion of javelin throw in the country, he said Pakistan has immense talent that needs to be developed further.

The Prime Minister said the government will continue encouraging athletes participating in international level competitions.