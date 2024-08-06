- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Paris Olympics: PM congratulates Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for javelin throw final
Paris Olympics: PM Congratulates Arshad Nadeem On Qualifying For Javelin Throw Final
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:08 PM
PM Shehbaz says Arshad Nadeem has won hearts of the entire nation with his outstanding performance and hard work
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem on qualifying for javelin throw final of the ongoing Paris Olympics.
PM Shehbaz said Arshad Nadeem has won hearts of the entire nation with his outstanding performance and hard work.
Shehbaz Sharif also prayed and expressed good wishes for the success of Arshad Nadeem in Olympics 2024.
Commending Arshad Nadeem' services for the promotion of javelin throw in the country, he said Pakistan has immense talent that needs to be developed further.
The Prime Minister said the government will continue encouraging athletes participating in international level competitions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From Sports
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold7 hours ago
-
Serbia pip Australia in thriller to make Olympic basketball semis7 hours ago
-
American Gabby Thomas wins Olympic 200m gold7 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Canada results7 hours ago
-
Netherlands smash world record to win men's team sprint gold7 hours ago
-
Fast-finishing Hocker upsets favourites to win Olympic 1500m7 hours ago
-
Canada's Camryn Rogers wins women's Olympic hammer throw gold7 hours ago
-
Wrestler Mijain Lopez puts Lewis, Phelps in shade with fifth successive Olympic gold7 hours ago
-
USA edge Germany in extra time to reach Olympic women's football final7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results8 hours ago
-
Faisalabad and TTS win Azadi Cup Hockey League15 hours ago
-
Skills, Fitness Camp at NCA: 25 women cricketers to take part15 hours ago