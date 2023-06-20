Paris Police Conduct Searches in Office of Olympic Games Organizing Committee - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The financial prosecutor's office of Paris conducted searches in the office of the Organizing Committee of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, French newspaper Le Parisien reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The office is located in the town of Saint-Denis near Paris, the report said.

The searches were carried out after the French Anti-Corruption Agency found possible violations in connection with the distribution of public funding, the newspaper added.

"The Organizing Committee is fully cooperating with law enforcement officers," the organization told the newspaper.

The report added that searches also took place in the office of Solideo, which is responsible for building infrastructure and preparing territories for the games.

The Summer Olympic Games in Paris will be held from July 26 to August 11 in 2024.