UrduPoint.com

Paris Police Conduct Searches In Office Of Olympic Games Organizing Committee - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Paris Police Conduct Searches in Office of Olympic Games Organizing Committee - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The financial prosecutor's office of Paris conducted searches in the office of the Organizing Committee of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, French newspaper Le Parisien reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The office is located in the town of Saint-Denis near Paris, the report said.

The searches were carried out after the French Anti-Corruption Agency found possible violations in connection with the distribution of public funding, the newspaper added.

"The Organizing Committee is fully cooperating with law enforcement officers," the organization told the newspaper.

The report added that searches also took place in the office of Solideo, which is responsible for building infrastructure and preparing territories for the games.

The Summer Olympic Games in Paris will be held from July 26 to August 11 in 2024.

Related Topics

Paris July August Olympics From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

27 minutes ago
 EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to ..

EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to boost UAE food security

31 minutes ago
 UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

2 hours ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

2 hours ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

2 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.