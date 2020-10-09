UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris-Roubaix Cycling Race Cancelled Due To Covid-19

Muhammad Rameez 41 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:27 PM

Paris-Roubaix cycling race cancelled due to Covid-19

This year's one-day Paris-Roubaix cycling race that passes through northern France has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers ASO said on Friday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :This year's one-day Paris-Roubaix cycling race that passes through northern France has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers ASO said on Friday.

The race, postponed from April, had been due to take place on October 25 but Thursday's announcement by the French government that Lille had been placed on maximum alert because of rising Covid-19 infections forced ASO to cancel the race.

"The decision was taken following the announcement by health minister Olivier Veran putting the Lille metropolitan area on maximum alert," ASO said in a statement.

Paris-Roubaix is one of the five so-called "monuments", the most prominent one-day races, and is renowned for its gruelling cobbled sections.

The Tour de France passed off successfully last month after it was delayed by two months because of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Cycling France Alert Lille April October From Government Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World egg day celebrated at PMAS-AAUR

35 seconds ago

African Union lifts post-coup suspension of Mali

36 seconds ago

Pakistan overcomes the challenge of locusts, claim ..

21 minutes ago

BISP moves on dynamic digital social ecosystem to ..

38 seconds ago

Pashinyan Believes Turkey's Steps in Karabakh May ..

40 seconds ago

Govt plans to strengthen 8,264 agriculture farms u ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.