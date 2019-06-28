UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Saint-Germain, Nike Extend Sponsorship Contract

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:24 PM

Paris Saint-Germain, Nike extend sponsorship contract

French champions Paris Saint-Germain said Friday they had signed their biggest ever sponsorship deal with US sportwear giant Nike

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :French champions Paris Saint-Germain said Friday they had signed their biggest ever sponsorship deal with US sportwear giant Nike.

No financial details were disclosed, but PSG said the new agreement extends an existing contract with Nike from 2022 until 2032 and represents "the biggest sponsorship agreement in the club's history".

A source close to the club told AFP the deal was worth more than an agreement signed in February with shirt sponsor Accor estimated at between 55-75 million Euros ($62-80 million.) Although the current deal with Nike, worth 25 million euros, runs until 2022, the new higher financial terms will come into effect immediately, the source said.

The new deal places PSG among Europe's top five clubs by way of sponsorship earnings, the source said, with the rankings led by Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On its website the club said the deal opened "a new era of collaboration" in a 30-year relationship between club and sponsor.

"The partnership which now runs until 2032 will enable the French champions to further build the brand's success globally," the statement added.

Related Topics

Europe Barcelona February From Agreement Top Real Madrid PSG Million

Recent Stories

Senior Georgian Diplomat Rejects Idea of Giving Le ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Loses Over $23Mln on Oil Transit Over Druz ..

2 minutes ago

IAD student grabbed second position

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan orders release of ..

2 minutes ago

Civil society calls for enactment of legislation t ..

8 minutes ago

Emergency plan made to deal with flood like situat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.