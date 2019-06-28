Paris Saint-Germain, Nike extend sponsorship contract

French champions Paris Saint-Germain said Friday they had signed their biggest ever sponsorship deal with US sportwear giant Nike

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :French champions Paris Saint-Germain said Friday they had signed their biggest ever sponsorship deal with US sportwear giant Nike.

No financial details were disclosed, but PSG said the new agreement extends an existing contract with Nike from 2022 until 2032 and represents "the biggest sponsorship agreement in the club's history".

A source close to the club told AFP the deal was worth more than an agreement signed in February with shirt sponsor Accor estimated at between 55-75 million Euros ($62-80 million.) Although the current deal with Nike, worth 25 million euros, runs until 2022, the new higher financial terms will come into effect immediately, the source said.

The new deal places PSG among Europe's top five clubs by way of sponsorship earnings, the source said, with the rankings led by Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On its website the club said the deal opened "a new era of collaboration" in a 30-year relationship between club and sponsor.

"The partnership which now runs until 2032 will enable the French champions to further build the brand's success globally," the statement added.