Paris Saint-German beat Bordeaux 4-3 in global fest

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bordeaux 4-3 at home, holding 65 points in France Ligue 1

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bordeaux 4-3 at home, holding 65 points in France Ligue 1. Home team PSG won with a 4-3 goal-fest over Bordeaux with a goal from Edinson Cavani, two from Marquinhos and another from Kylian Mbappe. Bordeaux responded with goals from Hwang Ui-jo, Pablo Nascimento Castro and Ruben Pardo, falling short against their hosts.

With this game, Argentine star Cavani reached the 200-goal milestone -- the first in Rouge-et-Bleu (Red and Blues) history.

"The good news for the club Paris Saint-Germain beat Bordeaux 4-3 in goal fest - PSG extend lead to 13 points in top spot of France Ligue 1, Cavani reaches 200-goal milestone for his team By Emre Asikci ANKARA (AA) - Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bordeaux 4-3 at home, holding 65 points in France Ligue 1.

Home team PSG won with a 4-3 goal-fest over Bordeaux with a goal from Edinson Cavani, two from Marquinhos and another from Kylian Mbappe. Bordeaux responded with goals from Hwang Ui-jo, Pablo Nascimento Castro and Ruben Pardo, falling short against their hosts.

With this game, Argentine star Cavani reached the 200-goal milestone -- the first in Rouge-et-Bleu (Red and Blues) history.

"The good news for the club -- and the bad news for opponents -- is that El Matador is not done scoring yet," PSG said on its website.

Meanwhile, PSG players took the field at Parc des Princes with "Stay Strong China" written on their jerseys to show their support for the people of China.

"Paris Saint-Germain and major partner ALL, Accor Live Limitless, join forces to send support to the people of China, who have been battling the Coronavirus, and offer them solidarity along with all the well-wishes sent across the world," the Paris club added.

On Saturday's match, Marseille lost to Nantes 3-1 at home while third-placed Rennes earned a 2-1 home win against Nimes Olympique 2-1 on Sunday.

The Red and Blues have a 13-point advantage atop of Ligue 1 with 65 points, followed by Marseille with 52 points and Rennes with 44 points in 26 games.

and the bad news for opponents -- is that El Matador is not done scoring yet," PSG said on its website.

Meanwhile, PSG players took the field at Parc des Princes with "Stay Strong China" written on their jerseys to show their support for the people of China.

"Paris Saint-Germain and major partner ALL, Accor Live Limitless, join forces to send support to the people of China, who have been battling the Coronavirus, and offer them solidarity along with all the well-wishes sent across the world," the Paris club added.

On Saturday's match, Marseille lost to Nantes 3-1 at home while third-placed Rennes earned a 2-1 home win against Nimes Olympique 2-1 on Sunday.

The Red and Blues have a 13-point advantage atop of Ligue 1 with 65 points, followed by Marseille with 52 points and Rennes with 44 points in 26 games.