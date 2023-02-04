UrduPoint.com

Paris Says IOC Will Decide On Visas For Russian Athletes To Partake In 2024 Olympics

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Paris Says IOC Will Decide on Visas for Russian Athletes to Partake in 2024 Olympics

The final decision on whether to grant visas to Russian athletes to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The final decision on whether to grant visas to Russian athletes to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said on Saturday.

"We understand that this issue is sensitive. But the decision (on whether to grant visas to Russian athletes) is taken not by the host country. It is the IOC that will decide, and we will see what its decision will ultimately be," Legendre told the RTVI broadcaster.

The spokeswoman added that France also shares "concerns of our Ukrainian friends" regarding possible participation of Russian athletes in the Olympics.

The IOC's executive committee announced last week that it might allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris under a neutral flag. Ukraine condemned the committee's position and threatened to boycott the games.

On February 28, 2022, the IOC issued a recommendation to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from international competitions or only allow them to compete in neutral status in response to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Sports Ukraine Russia Threatened France Paris Belarus February Olympics International Olympic Committee From

Recent Stories

Students take out rally to express solidarity with ..

Students take out rally to express solidarity with innocent people of IIOJ&K

2 minutes ago
 Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solida ..

Photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day held at Arts Council

2 minutes ago
 German Prosecutor General Says Collecting Evidence ..

German Prosecutor General Says Collecting Evidence of War Crimes in Ukraine

29 minutes ago
 “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your g ..

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden,” Shahid Afridi congra ..

60 minutes ago
 NA-38 by-polls on March 16

NA-38 by-polls on March 16

52 minutes ago
 Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit ..

Hungarian Energy Ministry Warns of Diesel Deficit in EU Given Reliance on Russia ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.