Paris Wins Men's World Cup Downhill In Bormio

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Paris wins men's World Cup downhill in Bormio

Italy's Dominik Paris stormed to victory in the first men's alpine World Cup downhill race in Bormio on Friday

Bormio, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Italy's Dominik Paris stormed to victory in the first men's alpine World Cup downhill race in Bormio on Friday.

Paris set a blistering time of 1min 49.56sec down the icy 'Stelvio' piste in the Italian Alps for a record fourth downhill win in Bormio.

The 30-year-old beat Switzerland's Beat Feuz by 0.39sec with Austria's Matthias Mayer third at 0.42sec.

The race replaced the event cancelled in Val Gardena last week because of heavy snowfall, with a second downhill scheduled for Saturday.

