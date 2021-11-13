UrduPoint.com

Parkha Among Ladies, Damil & Zubair Among Amateur Lead In Corps Commander Golf

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:16 PM

Parkha among ladies, Damil & Zubair among amateur lead in Corps Commander Golf

Parkha Ijaz led the ladies section and youthful Damil Ataullah established supremacy in amateur segment at the end of the second day play in Corps Commander golf championship here on Saturday at Lahore Garrison course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Parkha Ijaz led the ladies section and youthful Damil Ataullah established supremacy in amateur segment at the end of the second day play in Corps Commander golf championship here on Saturday at Lahore Garrison course.

Behind eighteen years old Damil Ataullah of Lahore Garrison is nineteen years old Muhammed Zubair of Lahore Gymkhana.

And side by side the senior amateur race for honors stands concluded after 36 holes with top honors going to Tariq Mehmood (Lahore Garrison) followed by Shafiq Bhatti (Defence Raya ) runner up and Col.M.Shafi (Garrison) ,third.

As ladies golf develops in our country ,the golfing scores in the course of ladies competitive events reflect a touch of expertness and in the forefront are the youthful ones like Parkha Ijaz ,her sister Rimsha Ijaz and leaping into prominence are Zahida Durrani and Suneya Osama.While Parkha continues to predominate with commendable scores ,her adversaries are also managing to look cardinal and eminent with noteworthy golfing scores.

Parkha led the golfing race with a gross score of 75 ,her nearest combatant Rimsha Ijaz is placed at a score of gross 77.Another proficient one Zahida Durrani is at gross 79 and Suneya Osama and Ghazala Yasmin are together at gross 80.

As for the grand fight going on in amateur section ,it is so delightful to see young ones like Damil and Zubair still in their teens feature as the dexterous and befitting ones in this national level golf event.

Damil extended his caliber loaded display of the first round with another proficiency filled exhibition in the second round .With a gross 70 on the first day followed by a par 72 on the second day ,Damil ended up the two rounds with a stirring aggregate score of 142 ,two under par and looks all charged up for a massive charge to victory on the final day on Sunday.

His contender Mohammad Zubair is also placed at the two rounds aggregate score of 142 and though Zubair has manifested excellence most of the time ,he did fall from grace on three holes which he double bogeyed .He scored birdies on seven holes ,the 1st,3rd,4th,8th,9th,11th and 13th and yet ended up with a score of gross 73 ,his birdie mastery neutralized by the three double bogies.All in all Zubair appeared all prepared to show his forcefulness and potency in days to come ,infact the first big test will be tomorrow Sunday when he plays alongside Damil Ataullah.

The senior amateur section winner was Tariq Mehmood (Garrison) with two rounds scores of 75 and 76 and an aggregate of 151.Runner up in senior section was Shafiq Bhatti(Defence Raya) and his score was 154.Third position was secured by Col (r)Mohammad Shafi (Garrison).His score was 155.. Net category winner in senior section was Col Asif Nadeem Asif and Maj Gen Sajjad Rasool won second net prize.

Related Topics

Lahore Young Sunday Event All From Top Race

Recent Stories

35,116 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

35,116 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 minutes ago
 22 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

22 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

3 minutes ago
 NLE Step 2 test at Multan Center to be re-conducte ..

NLE Step 2 test at Multan Center to be re-conducted

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

35 minutes ago
 Kung Fu championship held

Kung Fu championship held

3 minutes ago
 6 more test positive for dengue in Faisalabad

6 more test positive for dengue in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.