Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club Lahore records longest drive

Promising upcoming Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club Lahore recorded the longest drive of 277 yards by winning the title, followed her young sister Remsha Ijaz with 248 yard and Hamna Taimur with her 236 yard took the third position respectively in the third PGF longest drive Golf Championship held at PAF Golf Course on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Promising upcoming Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club Lahore recorded the longest drive of 277 yards by winning the title, followed her young sister Remsha Ijaz with 248 yard and Hamna Taimur with her 236 yard took the third position respectively in the third PGF longest drive Golf Championship held at PAF Golf Course on Wednesday.

Consistent winner Parkha Ijaz, a promising golfer, went full length by recording the longest drive, showing a record distance of 277 yards. Hanya got fourth position with 228 yards and Huna Amjad with 224 yards and Bushra with 191 yards remained at fifth and sixth out of a total 25 girls golfers part of the competition held under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Golf Association.

"We are practicing hard to win back the prestigious title of the 61st Amateur National Golf Championship, starting from Thursday. She said only one top golfer would get international qualification from the golfing championship.

Her younger sister Remsha, the current national champion, also eager to show her skills and won top position so that she could be in position to represent Pakistan at international level.

"I won the Prime Minister Golf Cup, CAS Golf trophy and many other golfing events, and looking after the condition of the golf course, I would try to win back the title," Remsha said. Remsha, who is hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also represented Pakistan in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Vietnam and USA, wants to play in the top golfing events after a long break due to coronavirus lockdown.

Col. Abtnam Al Hassan, Secretary of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Golf Association on this occasion, told media men that all is set to hold the event in befitting manners.

He said the 61st Amateur National Golf Championship, is national ranking event of the Pakistan Golf Federation Calendar and it the second time that KP Golf Association like other provincial associations, held the Championship.

He said the Championship will continue till November 21 in which more than 120 golfers from all over the country are competing in three different categories including 60 amateurs, 40 senior amateurs and 30 ladies competitors.

Teams of associations are also competing against each other. In 2018, the event was first held in Peshawar and now it is being held in 2021.

It will be the honor for which arrangements have been made well in time. The opening ceremony of the Championship will be in the morning. He hoped that the top rank players would enjoy the toughest ranking event while playing side by side with top golfers.

He expressed the hope that all the top amateur golfers will enjoy playing on the golf course in Peshawar.

A lot of work has been done on the golf course and the players are eager to compete in this environment. The fairways and greens are in excellent condition, while the pin placing would be according to the international standard, giving a toughest response to the golfers in the four-day event.

He said HCP seven and below will be competing in 72-holes, 18 holes each day, handicap 24 and below would via for the top honor in in 54 holes and handicap 12 and below will be clash in 54 holes while Inter-Association Team Men and Inter-Association Team Senior category would compete over 36 holders.