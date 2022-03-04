UrduPoint.com

Parkha Ijaz Performs Well In 3rd Hi Tech Couples Golf Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Parkha Ijaz performs well in 3rd Hi Tech Couples Golf tournament

Parkha Ijaz, a national level golfer won the gross event of 3rd Hi-Tech Couples Golf Tournament by posting impressive score of gross 79 here on Friday at Royal Palm golf course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Parkha Ijaz, a national level golfer won the gross event of 3rd Hi-Tech Couples Golf Tournament by posting impressive score of gross 79 here on Friday at Royal Palm golf course.

Parkha who plays to a handicap of one which is an attestation of her accomplished standing in national golf put up dazzling show with astute planning and accurate hitting to lead the table.

Her score enabled her to cast a winning spell over her proficient rival Rimsha Ijaz who went all out for the top slot but ended up as the runner up losing to Parkha by a margin of one stroke. She may have felt dismayed over her loss but the consolation was that she lost by the barest of margins. In this race for honors in the handicap segment 0-24, young Suneya Osma played with zest and enthusiasm, yet ended up winning the third gross with a score of 81.

Others who did well in the net section competition were Zebun Nisa, Tehmina Ahmed and Ana James Gill, in that order. Zeb won the first net while Tehmina Ahmed captured the second net and third net went to Ana James Gill.

The contest for honors in handicap category 25-36 was dominated by Mina Zainab who succeeded in securing the first gross position which certainly represents a good effort. Nighat Akram of USA won second gross while Brig Nasira Shaheen ended up third. Net category achievers were Mehwish Hamayun, Aliha Amjad and seasoned Ayesha Hamid.

The contest tomorrow Saturday will focus on Couples and the invitational golf players who can look forward to a spirited contest of golf playing skills.

Related Topics

USA Young Lead May Event All Top Race

Recent Stories

CTP launched drive against PSVs vehicles carrying ..

CTP launched drive against PSVs vehicles carrying sub standard CNG cylinders

23 seconds ago
 Bilawal has launched 'Papa Bachao' campaign: Bilal ..

Bilawal has launched 'Papa Bachao' campaign: Bilal Ghaffar

24 seconds ago
 SCBAP condemns suicide attack at a mosque in Pesha ..

SCBAP condemns suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar

26 seconds ago
 Station Commander directs authorities to take soli ..

Station Commander directs authorities to take solid steps to resolve traffic con ..

28 seconds ago
 Beijing Winter Paralympics open after athlete ban ..

Beijing Winter Paralympics open after athlete ban controversy

8 minutes ago
 Agrarian organizations must join hands for develop ..

Agrarian organizations must join hands for development of agriculture sector: UA ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>