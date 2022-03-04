Parkha Ijaz performs well in 3rd Hi Tech Couples Golf tournament

Parkha Ijaz, a national level golfer won the gross event of 3rd Hi-Tech Couples Golf Tournament by posting impressive score of gross 79 here on Friday at Royal Palm golf course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Parkha Ijaz, a national level golfer won the gross event of 3rd Hi-Tech Couples Golf Tournament by posting impressive score of gross 79 here on Friday at Royal Palm golf course.

Parkha who plays to a handicap of one which is an attestation of her accomplished standing in national golf put up dazzling show with astute planning and accurate hitting to lead the table.

Her score enabled her to cast a winning spell over her proficient rival Rimsha Ijaz who went all out for the top slot but ended up as the runner up losing to Parkha by a margin of one stroke. She may have felt dismayed over her loss but the consolation was that she lost by the barest of margins. In this race for honors in the handicap segment 0-24, young Suneya Osma played with zest and enthusiasm, yet ended up winning the third gross with a score of 81.

Others who did well in the net section competition were Zebun Nisa, Tehmina Ahmed and Ana James Gill, in that order. Zeb won the first net while Tehmina Ahmed captured the second net and third net went to Ana James Gill.

The contest for honors in handicap category 25-36 was dominated by Mina Zainab who succeeded in securing the first gross position which certainly represents a good effort. Nighat Akram of USA won second gross while Brig Nasira Shaheen ended up third. Net category achievers were Mehwish Hamayun, Aliha Amjad and seasoned Ayesha Hamid.

The contest tomorrow Saturday will focus on Couples and the invitational golf players who can look forward to a spirited contest of golf playing skills.