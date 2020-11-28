Parkha replaces Suneyah as leader in Nick Faldo Golf Trials

The second round of the three rounds Nick Faldo Series Golf Trials, in progress at the PAF Skyview Golf Course, stands culminated and the juvenile contestants, who look potent, reliable and assured are Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison in the under 21 years age group, Damil Ataullah also of Lahore Garrison in the under-18 years age category and S Yashal Shah of Karachi Golf Club in the under-16 years age bracket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The second round of the three rounds Nick Faldo Series Golf Trials, in progress at the PAF Skyview Golf Course, stands culminated and the juvenile contestants, who look potent, reliable and assured are Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison in the under 21 years age group, Damil Ataullah also of Lahore Garrison in the under-18 years age category and S Yashal Shah of Karachi Golf Club in the under-16 years age bracket.

It cannot be denied that the concluding 18 holes tomorrow Sunday will decide the esteemed ones who finally get selected to represent the country in the Nick Faldo Golf Series in Viet Nam in March next year.In the girls section ,Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya appears as the paramount aspirant in the under 21 years age bracket while Humna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club is certainly in a position to emerge as the best one in under 16 years bracket.

Talented adolescents from across the country have had a phenomenal golf outing at the commendable PAF Skyview Golf Course and appreciation is due to Pakistan Golf Federation(PGF) and the endeavours of Tournament Director ,Zahid Iqbal (PGF) and Air Cdr(r)Tariq Usman of PAF Skyview for keeping the participants spirited and vibrant ,especially those who could not make it to the forefront.And as a result all the talented competitors who linger behind their more masterly and dexterous combatants showed no remorse and instead felt elated over the useful experience that they have gained.

As for the run of play on the second day ,in the under 21 years race ,Nouman Ilyas improved his position with a deft round of gross 73 and now stands at an aggregate score of 152 ,thirteen strokes ahead of his nearest opponent Usama Nadeem of IBEX Golf Club ,Sargodha.

Thirteen strokes advantage represents an ascendancy that saves Nouman from nerves or a threat of being overtaken in the final round on Sunday.

In command in the under 18 years selection race is the consumate Damil Ataullah .His second round score was again a gross 74 and that added to his 74 of the first round gives him an aggregate of 148,four over par.The nearest challenger,Mekayl Majid is at a score of 152 and score difference is four strokes.Mekayl seems determined to turn the flow in his favor on Sunday and experts expect a fearsome battle.

S .Yashal Shah of the under 16 years age group ,took over the top slot on the leader board with a stirring round of gross 73 in the second round .His aggregate score now is 151 and he is five strokes ahead of his adversary Omar Khalid .Third placed in this age bracket is Abdul Moeez at 160.Twelve years old M.Ashass of AGC is placed fourth.

Parkha Ijaz was the eminent one in the second round .Her round of gross 67 ,five under par reflects remarkable golf playing skills and excellent control over the flow of the competition.With seven birdies ,three coming in a sequence on holes 1,2 and 3,slightly upset by a double bogie on the 12th hole ,she ends the two rounds with an aggregate score of 144 (level par).While she can feel assured of selection ,the heartening aspect is that till now she is the best competitor of the trials.Placed 18 strokes behind her is Suneyah Osama (PAF Skyview) who can only hope to end up as runner up.

In under 16 years group ,the best one is Humna Amjad(AGC) with a score of gross 159 and two strokes behind her is Abiha Syed also of AGC.