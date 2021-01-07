Parma sack coach Liverani

Milan, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Italian club Parma have sacked coach Fabio Liverani, the Serie A strugglers confirmed on Thursday.

Parma dropped to 18th position into the relegation zone after their fourth consecutive defeat 3-0 against Atalanta midweek.

"Parma Calcio 1913 can confirm that Fabio Liverani has been relieved of his duties as coach of the first team," a club statement read.

US businessman Kyle Krause, who purchased the majority stake in the club last September, confirmed the decision to "part ways" with 44-year-old Liverani.

"I understand our fans' disappointment and I am the first one to think that there is an absolute need to change course," said Krause.

"I intend to do whatever it takes to get Parma back on track. This season has been difficult but Parma are fighters.

We move onwards." According to Italian media, the club are set to reappoint Roberto D'Aversa, the former Lecce and Genoa coach who Liverani replaced last August.

Italian D'Aversa, 45, was sacked after falling out with the 's previous owners after winning just four of 13 games after the coronavirus lockdown.

D'Aversa had taken over Parma with the team in Serie C, overseeing promotion to Serie B in 2017 and Serie A a year later.

Parma were among Italy's top clubs in the 1990s under the ownership of dairy company Parmalat, winning three major European titles.

Parmalat collapsed in 2003 following a huge financial fraud, and the club went bankrupt and were demoted to Serie D in 2015.

Three successive promotions put them back in the top flight in 2018, and they finished 11th in the league last season.