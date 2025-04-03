Participants Head For Pyongyang To Join 1st Int'l Marathon In 6 Yrs
Muhammad Rameez Published April 03, 2025 | 08:11 PM
Amateur runners from various countries on Thursday departed Beijing for Pyongyang to attend an upcoming international marathon event to be held in the North Korean capital for the first time in about six years
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Amateur runners from various countries on Thursday departed Beijing for Pyongyang to attend an upcoming international marathon event to be held in the North Korean capital for the first time in about six years.
Applications for Sunday's event have been filed from some 45 countries including Britain, Germany, Canada, China and Iran, according to Beijing-based Koryo Tours, the official travel agency for the marathon. No Japanese citizen will take part, it added.
Amateur runners from various countries on Thursday departed Beijing for Pyongyang to attend an upcoming international marathon event to be held in the North Korean capital for the first time in about six years.
Applications for Sunday's event have been filed from some 45 countries including Britain, Germany, Canada, China and Iran, according to Beijing-based Koryo Tours, the official travel agency for the marathon. No Japanese citizen will take part, it added.
Recent Stories
MQM leader applauds PM for major electricity tariff cut
Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs
Punjab Police pledge transparency and efficiency under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's ..
Slashing electricity tariffs a significant relief to industry, public: Iftikhar ..
DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market Summit on May 6–7
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president
Lanjar reviews security plan for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto death anniversary
China launches new satellite on Thursday
SSP operations directs enhanced crime control measures in Islamabad
Punjab Police intensify crackdown on drug peddlers, arrest two suspects
PM hails inflation drop to six decades low
CIS foreign ministers to meet in Almaty on 11 April
More Stories From Sports
-
Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi assumes charge as ACC president4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency32 minutes ago
-
ICC Women’s WC 2025 qualifier match officials named2 hours ago
-
Feature: Afghan teens chase football dreams despite challenges2 hours ago
-
Namibia women's cricket team to host Uganda in crucial series2 hours ago
-
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ2 hours ago
-
Tickets sale for HBL PSL-X begins2 hours ago
-
USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035 - Infantino5 hours ago
-
Heat humble Celtics for sixth straight win, Thunder roll on10 hours ago
-
Derajast Recreationa & Traditional Sports Festival to begin on 5th April22 hours ago
-
Snehal, Sana, Bismah look forward to ICC Women’s WC 2025 qualifier22 hours ago