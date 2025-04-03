Open Menu

Participants Head For Pyongyang To Join 1st Int'l Marathon In 6 Yrs

Muhammad Rameez Published April 03, 2025 | 08:11 PM

Participants head for Pyongyang to join 1st int'l marathon in 6 yrs

Amateur runners from various countries on Thursday departed Beijing for Pyongyang to attend an upcoming international marathon event to be held in the North Korean capital for the first time in about six years

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Amateur runners from various countries on Thursday departed Beijing for Pyongyang to attend an upcoming international marathon event to be held in the North Korean capital for the first time in about six years.

Applications for Sunday's event have been filed from some 45 countries including Britain, Germany, Canada, China and Iran, according to Beijing-based Koryo Tours, the official travel agency for the marathon. No Japanese citizen will take part, it added.

