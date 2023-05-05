Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The met office here on Friday predicted partly cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to an official of the met office, the maximum temperature was likely to rise to 27 degrees centigrade while the minimum to 21 degrees centigrade.

He said there was a chance of more rain in the upper and plain areas of KP.

The official added, "There is a possibility of heavy rain along with hailstorms in some places of the province," the official added.

During the last 20 hours, the heaviest rainfall in the upper Swat region of KP was recorded at 50 mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at °C in KP districts: Malam Jabba 34, Kakol 15, Balakot 13, Timragarh 5 while Peshawar would record 3 mm of rain in the next 48 hours.