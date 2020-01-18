UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Passion, Love' - Nadal's Tips After Defying Injury To Reach Third Decade On Top

Muhammad Rameez 38 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

'Passion, love' - Nadal's tips after defying injury to reach third decade on top

Rafael Nadal said passion and positivity had helped him reach an unprecedented third decade ranked world number one, after defying the ravages of injury and the critics who said his all-action game was too tough on his body

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Rafael Nadal said passion and positivity had helped him reach an unprecedented third decade ranked world number one, after defying the ravages of injury and the critics who said his all-action game was too tough on his body.

Despite a steady stream of foot, knee, back, arm, hand and wrist injury setbacks, the 33-year-old has returned time and again to become the only player to top the rankings in three different decades.

"I can't say I have been lucky with injuries, because I have not," the Spaniard said on Saturday, when asked about his longevity in the game.

"But there is no secret, no? There is only about passion, about love for the game, and about being able to stay positive in the tough moments." Nadal's physical, uncompromising approach is often contrasted with his great rival Roger Federer, who appears more effortless on court and -- after far fewer injuries -- is still going strong at 38.

But the fighting qualities that have taken Nadal to 19 Grand Slam titles on court have often been evident off it, as he was repeatedly able to recover from injury and return to the top.

"It's true that I went through some tough situations during all my career. But I was able to always, with probably the positive attitude and with the right people around -- they were the key -- I was able to find a way to keep going, no?" he said.

"It's difficult for me to imagine because for my style of game, as a lot of people said, my career should be little bit shorter. But here we are. Happy for that.

"Even for me is a big surprise to be where I am at my age."

Related Topics

World Roger Federer Rafael Nadal All From Top Allied Rental Modarba Court Love

Recent Stories

Shooting at Residence in US State of Utah Leaves F ..

2 minutes ago

Four killed in Utah home shooting: police

2 minutes ago

Kashmir is not an internal matter of India: FM Qur ..

22 minutes ago

Federer says 'a lot possible' for returning Clijst ..

28 minutes ago

Federer has 'low expectations' at Australian Open

28 minutes ago

Even after indoor practice, Tsitsipas 'coughed a l ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.