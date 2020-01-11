UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paterson In Line For Debut As South Africa Name Unchanged Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:13 AM

Paterson in line for debut as South Africa name unchanged squad

Fast bowler Dane Paterson is in line to make his Test debut against England in the third Test at Port Elizabeth after South Africa's selectors on Friday named an unchanged squad for the final two Tests

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Fast bowler Dane Paterson is in line to make his Test debut against England in the third Test at Port Elizabeth after South Africa's selectors on Friday named an unchanged squad for the final two Tests.

Of the six squad players who did not feature in the first two Tests, only Paterson will stay with the team which lost the second Test in Cape Town by 189 runs as they head to St George's Park.

The 30-year-old fast bowler has played four one-day internationals and eight T20Is for the Proteas but has yet to play a Test.

The other five unused squad members -- Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo and Rudi Second -- will play for their franchises in a round of four-day matches starting on Monday.

Independent selector Linda Zondi said the released players remained "part and parcel" of the selectors' thinking but said it was better for them to be playing first-class cricket rather than training with the Test players.

Paterson could come into the side next Thursday in place of Keshav Maharaj if the selectors go for an all-out pace attack.

The four-match World Test Championship series is tied at 1-1.

Test squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson.

Related Topics

Cricket Attack World George Port Elizabeth Cape Town Van Vernon Paterson South Africa Rudi Second Keshav Maharaj Andile Phehlukwayo National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

15 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

16 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

23 minutes ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

30 minutes ago

Top seed Momota checks into Malaysia Masters semis ..

2 minutes ago

US sharply reduces flights to Cuba

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.