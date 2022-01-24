UrduPoint.com

'Pathetic' - Navratilova Slams Ban On 'Where Is Peng Shuai' Shirts

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2022 | 08:30 AM

'Pathetic' - Navratilova slams ban on 'Where is Peng Shuai' shirts

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Tennis legend Martina Navratilova Monday called a decision by Australian Open organisers to prevent fans wearing "Where is Peng Shuai?" t-shirts "pathetic" as activists pledged to hand them out en masse.

Tournament organisers on Sunday said Peng's safety was "our Primary concern" after video emerged of security staff appearing to order spectators to remove shirts and a banner in support of the Chinese player.

The former doubles world number one is absent from the Grand Slam and there are fears for her wellbeing after she alleged online in November that she had been "forced" into sex by a Chinese former vice-premier during a years-long on-and-off relationship.

Her allegation was quickly censored and the 36-year-old was not heard from for nearly three weeks, before reappearing in public in China. But there are still concerns as to whether she is really free.

"That's just pathetic. The @wta stands pretty much alone on this!!!" 18-time Grand Slam winner Navratilova tweeted on the t-shirt ban, using the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai.

The Women's Tennis Association has been widely praised for its stance on Peng, demanding to hear from her directly and suspending tournaments in China.

Leading players at the Australian Open have on several occasions said they still hope to hear directly from Peng so they can be assured of her safety.

French player Nicolas Mahut, who was knocked out of the doubles in the first round at Melbourne, suggested on Twitter that organisers were bowing to corporate sponsorship from China.

"What's going on!? What lack of courage! What if you did not have Chinese sponsors," he wrote.

Chinese distillery Luzhou Laojiao is one of the Australian Open's leading sponsors.

Tennis Australia said on Sunday that under its ticket conditions "we don't allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political".

"Peng Shuai's safety is our primary concern," a spokesperson added.

"We continue to work with the WTA and global tennis community to seek more clarity on her situation and will do everything we can to ensure her wellbeing."A GoFundMe page set up to raise money to print more T-shirts reached its Aus$10,000 (US$7,100) goal within two days.

"We're printing 1,000 t-shirts and we can see how many match-goers that they can stop," activist Max Mok told broadcaster ABC.

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia China Twitter Melbourne Luzhou Money November Women Sunday Australian Open From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

23 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

2 days ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

2 days ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

2 days ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.