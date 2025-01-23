Paths To Australian Open Women's Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2025 | 08:56 PM
Paths to Saturday's Australian Open women's singles final (x denotes seed)
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Paths to Saturday's Australian Open women's singles final (x denotes seed):
Aryna Sabalenka (BLR X1) v Madison Keys (USA x19)
Sabalenka
1st rd: bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-3, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 6-3, 7-5
3rd rd: bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4
4th rd: bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS x14) 6-1, 6-2
QF: bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x27) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3
SF: bt Paula Badosa (ESP x11) 6-4, 6-2
Keys
1st rd: bt Ann Li (USA) 6-4, 7-5
2nd rd: bt Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 7-6 (7/1), 2-6, 7-5
3rd rd: bt Danielle Collins (USA x10) 6-4, 6-4
4th rd: bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
QF: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x28) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
SF: bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)
afp
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health
Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green se ..
Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental ..
IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate police performance
DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'
Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024
Paths to Australian Open women's final
Oscar nominees in main categories
Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council
Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President
Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties
National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO
More Stories From Sports
-
Paths to Australian Open women's final16 minutes ago
-
Volleyball, Kabadi among other traditional sports becoming victim of social media onslaught22 minutes ago
-
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs2 hours ago
-
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ Meet2 hours ago
-
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape3 hours ago
-
Team to focus on big scores in 2nd test: Saud3 hours ago
-
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case3 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Shooting ball tournament to begin on Jan 244 hours ago
-
SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets4 hours ago
-
West Indies to play natural game in 2nd test: Alick4 hours ago
-
SOP unified marathon on Jan 267 hours ago
-
National Students Games begins Feb 18 hours ago