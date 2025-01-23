Open Menu

Paths To Australian Open Women's Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2025 | 08:56 PM

Paths to Australian Open women's final

Paths to Saturday's Australian Open women's singles final (x denotes seed)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Paths to Saturday's Australian Open women's singles final (x denotes seed):

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR X1) v Madison Keys (USA x19)

Sabalenka

1st rd: bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-3, 6-2

2nd rd: bt Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (ESP) 6-3, 7-5

3rd rd: bt Clara Tauson (DEN) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4

4th rd: bt Mirra Andreeva (RUS x14) 6-1, 6-2

QF: bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x27) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

SF: bt Paula Badosa (ESP x11) 6-4, 6-2

Keys

1st rd: bt Ann Li (USA) 6-4, 7-5

2nd rd: bt Gabriela Ruse (ROM) 7-6 (7/1), 2-6, 7-5

3rd rd: bt Danielle Collins (USA x10) 6-4, 6-4

4th rd: bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x6) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

QF: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x28) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

SF: bt Iga Swiatek (POL x2) 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8)

afp

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering pro ..

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health

42 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghar ..

Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green se ..

13 minutes ago
 Minister for collaboration among relevant departme ..

Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental ..

13 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate polic ..

IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate police performance

13 minutes ago
 DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'

DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'

16 minutes ago
 Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales durin ..

Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024

42 minutes ago
Paths to Australian Open women's final

Paths to Australian Open women's final

16 minutes ago
 Oscar nominees in main categories

Oscar nominees in main categories

16 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Int ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council

42 minutes ago
 Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge ..

Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties

30 minutes ago
 National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony le ..

National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports