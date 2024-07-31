Patricia Appreciates PMYP's Role In Empowering Youth
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations RT Patricia Scotland has commended the role of Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan for his outstanding contribution to youth development in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations RT Patricia Scotland has commended the role of Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan for his outstanding contribution to youth development in Pakistan.
During a meeting with the Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood at the Prime Minister's office, she expressed pleasure and gratitude for the extensive support provided by the Prime Minister's Youth Programme in the region to empower youth.
"With your continued efforts, Pakistan can ascend from being number three to number one in the global employability and entrepreneurship index for youth”, she hoped.
On the occasion,the Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan briefed the Secretary-General and the Commonwealth delegation on the various initiatives spearheaded by the Prime Minister's Youth Programme.
He outlined the programme’s inclusive approach to youth empowerment, including equipping youth with essential skills to enhance their employability under the Skill Development Programme and providing digital gadgets to bridge the digital divide and foster technological advancement under the Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme.
The Chairman also briefed the Commonwealth secretary general about the Prime Minister's Youth Loan Scheme which offered interest-free loans to support young entrepreneurs in establishing and growing their businesses.
"We are committed and aim to provide all kinds of opportunities to empower youth with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in their careers and entrepreneurial ventures", he added.
The meeting underscored the resilient partnership between the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the Commonwealth, reflecting a shared commitment to youth development and empowerment. Officials of the Commonwealth of Nations and PMYP were also present on the occasion.
