Open Menu

Patricia Appreciates PMYP's Role In Empowering Youth

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 31, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Patricia appreciates PMYP's role in empowering Youth

Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations RT Patricia Scotland has commended the role of Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan for his outstanding contribution to youth development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations RT Patricia Scotland has commended the role of Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan for his outstanding contribution to youth development in Pakistan.

During a meeting with the Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood at the Prime Minister's office, she expressed pleasure and gratitude for the extensive support provided by the Prime Minister's Youth Programme in the region to empower youth.

"With your continued efforts, Pakistan can ascend from being number three to number one in the global employability and entrepreneurship index for youth”, she hoped.

On the occasion,the Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan briefed the Secretary-General and the Commonwealth delegation on the various initiatives spearheaded by the Prime Minister's Youth Programme.

He outlined the programme’s inclusive approach to youth empowerment, including equipping youth with essential skills to enhance their employability under the Skill Development Programme and providing digital gadgets to bridge the digital divide and foster technological advancement under the Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme.

The Chairman also briefed the Commonwealth secretary general about the Prime Minister's Youth Loan Scheme which offered interest-free loans to support young entrepreneurs in establishing and growing their businesses.

"We are committed and aim to provide all kinds of opportunities to empower youth with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in their careers and entrepreneurial ventures", he added.

The meeting underscored the resilient partnership between the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and the Commonwealth, reflecting a shared commitment to youth development and empowerment. Officials of the Commonwealth of Nations and PMYP were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Young All From

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

6 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

6 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

6 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

7 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

7 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

7 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

7 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports