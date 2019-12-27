UrduPoint.com
Patron Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Honours Taekwondo Athletes

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:36 PM

Patron Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), Lt Gen (retd) Javed Iqbal arranged a prize distribution ceremony in the honour of athletes, who brought laurels for the country by claiming medals at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) at Kathmandu, Nepal early this month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ):Patron Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), Lt Gen (retd) Javed Iqbal arranged a prize distribution ceremony in the honour of athletes, who brought laurels for the country by claiming medals at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) at Kathmandu, Nepal early this month. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed on the value of discipline, comradeship and ultimately bringing a good name for the country.

He also appreciated all the management of PTF and coaching staff.

He said their efforts were yielding results as the athletes were exhibiting stunning shows at the international level.

He asked the coaching staff and athletes to put up hard work and try to earn Olympic spots by displaying extraordinary performance at the upcoming qualification rounds. "As patron, I will keep on supporting the PTF as well as deserving athletes," he said.

President of PTF Col (retd) Waseem thanked Javed for honouring the athletes and coaches and awarding them cash prizes.

