Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup rolls into action tomorrow

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Continuing the tradition of honoring former Muslim King Qutbuddin Aibak, the prestigious Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 commences at the Lahore Polo Club grounds on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, in anticipation of the historic eight-goal event spanning two weeks, expressed excitement and gratitude towards the tournament's patrons. "The Aibak Polo Cup, named after the revered King Qutbuddin Aibak, is a testament to our rich heritage.

"A heartfelt thanks to our generous patrons whose generous sponsorship makes this historic tournament possible. Their commitment to the sport of polo contributes to the thriving legacy of the Lahore Polo Club," Azam Hayat Noon asserted.

The Lahore Polo Club president further said: “Eight teams, divided into Pool A and Pool B, will compete, culminating in the main final on November 26 at the historic Aibak Polo ground.

The Pool A consists of Newage Cables/Master Paints, Master Paints, DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel and FG/Din Polo while Pool B comprises Diamond Paints, Pebble Breaker, Remounts and Team Barry’s.”

He added: "The tournament structure involves pool matches within each group, leading to semifinals, and ultimately, the grand final. This format ensures an exhilarating display of polo prowess from the participating teams."

Lauding the presence of one international polo player and a foreign umpire, Azam Hayat Noon, said: "To enhance the tournament's competitive spirit, we are proud to announce the inclusion of one professional foreign player in each team and a foreign umpire, adding an international flair to the Aibak Polo Cup."